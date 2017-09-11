SDPI condemns brutalities against Rohingyas

Imphal, Sep 10: Over the past few years, there have been ceaseless attacks against the Rohingyas in Myanmar resulting in violence and death and such gross violation of human rights have made the people’s lives miserable, said a statement from the Social Democratic Party of India.

At its office in Lilong Bazaar, the SDPI also organised a protest meet against the ongoing inhumane acts against the Rohingyas this afternoon, mentioned the statement.

It is everyone’s responsibility to condemn the brutalities that are meted out against the Rohingyas and at a global level, people should call for a political solution, continued the statement.

The SDPI also lashes out against Nobel laureate and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for her deafening silence against the crisis.

The organisation also decries PM Narendra Modi for coming back empty handed recently.

In a resolution taken at the meet, the SDPI will also be submitting memoranda to the prime minister of India, the governor of Manipur and the chief minister, concluded the statement.