SDSA hails CM’s initiative

IMPHAL, Jun 23 : Acknow-ledging the explanation call served by the Chief Minister to officials concerned for their failure to repair National Highway-2, the Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA) today said that the Chief Minister has demons-trated his desire to enable the people see the delivery of the 100 days programme of the BJP led Government.

In a statement, the student body said that the determination and will of the State Government has given a ray of hope to the people living along NH-2, the passengers and transporters that top priority is being accorded to the lifeline of the State.

People living along the worst affected stretch of the highway have also been organising voluntary social work in manning the repairing work of the potholes, added the student body.

SDSA too has been inspecting the repairing works and have been urging the work agencies to stick to the laid down norms and standards, it added.

The student body expressed hope that with the Chief Minister showing keen interest in the repairing work, NH-2 will fit the bill of a National Highway soon.