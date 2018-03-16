Search Ops

IMPHAL, Mar 15: As a part of the security and preventive measures for the PM’s visit to the State tomorrow, Imphal West district police personnel conducted cordon and search operations in various parts of the district today.

According to a reliable source, Imphal West district police personnel carried out cordon and search operations at Konjeng Leikai and Mongshangei Mamang Leikai, under Singjamei PS.

During the cordon and house to house search operation, around 150 houses were searched by the police team and around 450 individuals were verified.

No one was arrested/detained during the operation, the source added.