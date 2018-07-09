Search Ops

IMPHAL, Jul 8: Imphal West district police commando conducted cordon and search operations in the heart of Imphal City as preventive security measures to prevent any kind of unwanted incidents.

A team of Imphal West commando conducted surprise cordon and search operation at Keithel Ani Karak, Ibohal Cycle Paona Bazar area, Polo Ground area and at Alu Gali area.

During the search operation 41 individuals who failed to produce proper identify proofs were detained and handed over to City PS for proper verification.