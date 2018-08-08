Search Ops

IMPHAL, Aug 7: District police of Imphal West and Imphal East, as a part of the security measures ahead of the coming Independence Day celebration, conducted cordon and search operations at various parts of the two districts today.

Imphal East district police conducted massive cordon and search operations at Guruaribam Leikai and Mahabali area under Porompat PS, simultaneously early in the morning today.

During the search operations, more than 800 people (including 145 females) were verified by the police team.

11 individuals, including 6 females, were detained after they failed to produce identity proof and were handed over to Porompat PS for proper verification.

A similar cordon and search operation was conducted by Imphal West district police at Nagamapal Khwai Bhramapur Leikai, under Imphal PS.

All individuals residing in the area, including non Manipuris who were staying in a rented house in the area, were called out from their respective residences and were verified.

Members of the Imphal Sporting Club, who maintain the records of all the individuals staying in the area including the non locals, took part in the drive as well.

No one was detained during the search operation.