Search ops

IMPHAL, Jan 3: Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit tomorrow, Imphal East district police launched cordon and search operation at Haokip Veng and Mahabali Kabui Khul under Porompat PS early today morning.

During the operation which began from 5.45 am and concluded at 6.45 am, a total of 133 people (97 males and 36 females) were verified.

However, no one was detained or picked up by the police.

On the other hand, cordon and search operation was also carried out at Kabaw Leikai and Dewlaland area from 6 am to 8.10 am today.

Around 300 persons were verified and 5 persons who did not possess proper ID proofs were detained by the police.