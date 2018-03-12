Search Ops continue

IMPHAL, Mar 11: As a part of the security measures taken up ahead of the planned visit of Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to the State, various district police of the State launched numerous operations in various parts of the State today as well.

According to reliable information, a team of Imphal West district police conducted cordon and house to house search operation at Langol Lairembi Leikai and its surrounding areas, near Langol Game Village Zone 4, today morning.

During the operation, around 40 houses were searched by the police team.

Around 140 individuals were verified, though no one was detained.

Similarly, Kakching district police, along with women police personnel also conducted cordon and search operation at Wabagai Lamkhai and its surrounding areas today.

More than 150 individuals were verified by the police during the operation and five people who failed to produce proper ID proofs were handed over to Kakching PS for further verification.

On the other hand, Tengnoupal district police also carried out search operations at three different locations of Moreh today evening, namely Premnagar Ward number 4, Premnagar Ward number 5 and Muslim Leikai.

More than 100 individuals were verified by the police team although no one was detained.