SECC errors set for deliberation at CM level

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 17: Chief Minister N Biren is most likely to convene a meeting with DCs and SDOs at the earliest regarding errors in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

The RD&PR Secretariat even issued a notification for a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat at 12 noon tomorrow to discuss the errors in SECC 2011 but it was later put off.

The reason for postponing the scheduled meeting and the new date for the meeting are not known yet, informed a source.

It was Chief Minister N Biren who pointed out a few days back that many well off families have been enjoying benefits of several Government schemes while a large number of economically weaker sections have been denied the same benefits due to errors in the SECC 2011. He also vowed to pull up all the officials involved in entering wrong or erroneous data.

With the Chief Minister fully convinced that there are large scale errors in the SECC 2011, a meeting was scheduled at 12 noon tomorrow to deliberate on how the errors were committed and how they could be rectified but it was later postponed.

According to SECC 2011, the State’s total number of households is 5,78,939 out of which 4,48,163 (77.41 per cent) are residents of rural areas while 1,30,776 (22.59 per cent) are residents of urban areas.

There are 2853 villages, 32 towns and 2534 police stations in the State.

SECC 2011 operation started in mid-year. As per the SECC data, all the households of Senapati, Tamenglong, Churachand-pur and Ukhrul districts live in rural areas.

Percentages of rural and urban households of Bishnupur district are 62.58 and 37.42; Thoubal 64.24 and 35.76; Imphal West 47.06 and 52.94; Imphal East 77.94 and 22.06 and Chandel 89.68 and 10.32 respectively.

Rural Development Department was the nodal department of the SECC 2011 operation but data collection was done by supervisors selected by DCs and SDOs from different departments and they were assisted by Economics and Statistics Department. Compilation of data was handled by MANITRON.

As per guidelines, supervisors should carry a questionnaire format and they should fill up the questionnaires after talking with heads of each and every household, said the source.

If there are large scale errors in the SECC 2011 of Manipur, there are two probable reasons. Either the heads of households did not speak the truth with the supervisors or the supervisors did not visit each and every household, said the source.

Apart from its importance in the National and State level planning, SECC is assuming greater significance as beneficiaries of several Government schemes are selected based on it, the source added.