Second Division I-League NEROCA ride Saran strike to down Southern Samity

IMPHAL, Feb 4 : NEROCA, Sangakpham rode a brilliant 77th minute strike from Thangjam Saran to carve out a narrow 1-0 win against Southern Samity, Kolkata and garner full point sin the ongoing Second Division I-League at Khuman Lampak main stadium today.

The league matches are played on home and away basis and with this win NEROCA have notched up six points winning two out of the three matches it has played so far.

Understanding the crucial stage of the league, the two teams played cautiously in the first half, with neither team really opening up and going on the attack.

The team from Kolkata enjoyed a slightly better percentage of ball possession and made some quick inroads into the territory of NEROCA, but poor finishing and the sharp defence of NEROCA undid all the good moves initiated from the midfield and down the flanks.

NEROCA on the other hand relied on quick counter attacks, but other than this did not really threaten the citadel of Southern Samity.

The lemon break was taken with neither team able to crack open the defence line of the other.

After the breather, NEROCA played to a plan and putting more men in the attack began to raid the territory of the team from Kolkata, with Th Saran and Felix Odilly Chidi stretching the defence line of Southern Samity.

Chidi who came in place of striker Ijitshu Chinedu Emmanuel, started making the difference in the second half with some incisive runs down the middle and sending the ball down the flanks with some good passes.

Taking control of the ball, Chidi managed to catch a couple of defenders of the team from Kolkata and tried to make his away into the penalty box of Southern Samity in the 77th minute.

This was when defender of Southern Samity Dipakkumar Mandal came charging out and brought Chidi down in a rough tackle.

The referee did not hesitate in awarding a free kick to NEROCA.

Thangjam Saran who replaced L Bisheswar in the second half, came up to take the kick, which was just about 10 yards from the penalty box of Southern Samity.

Taking a long run up, Saran let go a power packed and well directioned shot that caught the custodian of Southern Samity rooted to the ground.

All efforts of Southern Samity to find the equaliser and salvage a point proved futile in the face of the strong defence put up by NEROCA.