Second Division League Every match will be treated as a final match: M Ibomcha

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4: Tiddim Road Atheletic Union (TRAU) will host Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium tomorrow at 2.30 pm in the ongoing Second Division League 2018 organised under the supervision of All India Football Federation. A total of 18 teams clubbed into 3 groups featured in this championship.

Interacting with the media at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Manager of TRAU, M Ibomcha stated that the match between TRAU and Mohammedan Sporting Club is a scheduled home match after having a victory and a draw in the previous away matches. Assuring a solid performance in tomorrow’s match, the manager said that every match will be treated as a final match and further urged the people of the State to come forward and support the home team TRAU

Manager of Mohammedan Sporting Club, Nashim Akhtar while speaking to the media said that they will field their best players against TRAU and hopefully will try to redeem full points tomorrow. Mohammedan Sporting Club are in fine forms and have registered two wins in two previous matches.