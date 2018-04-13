Second Division League In form TRAU beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 12 : Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), Kwakeithel today came back from behind to post a 2-1 victory against lowly Chennaiyin Football Club at SNN College Ground, Chennai in an away tie of the Second Division League 2018, being conducted under the supervision of All India Football Association.

TRAU are now at the top of Group C with 10 points from 3 wins and 1 draw setting sight for the final round qualification.

Both Chennaiyin FC and TRAU started the game cautiously and were making constant efforts against one another to open up in the beginning but could not really do well as the defence line up on either side thwarted all moves in time.

After passing half an hour ineffectively, the home side began to take control of the midfield and started to stretch backline of TRAU. Off one such move, winger Joysana took the ball to the byline and squared it towards the penalty spot which found well placed Zonunmawia. Zonumawia then took the golden chance and netted the first goal in the 32nd minute.

Stung by the goal, TRAU also replied back with some incisive runs couple of times threatening the home side and it was in just three minutes before the break that they got the equaliser through striker Princewill Emeka who unleashed a powerful shot past the rival’s custodian after going deep into the box.

The second half saw TRAU dominate the game with better understanding among the players. Their consistent efforts paid them back with another goal in the 56th minute when Milan sent the ball crashing into the net after collecting a low cross from the right flank sent by Ngangbam Naocha. The home team also staged few counter runs but could not affect the score line till the final whistle to hand TRAU a 2-1 victory.

TRAU will face Bengaluru FC at Bangalore on April 16 in their fourth outing.