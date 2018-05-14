Second Division League Ngangbam Naocha guides TRAU to 3-1 victory against Langsning FC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 13 : Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU ) produced yet another stellar performance to outwit Langsning FC, Shillong by 3-1 goals in their last home match of the ongoing Second Division League being organised by All India Football Federation, at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium today. TRAU finished as Group C leaders with 23 points from 10 matches including 7 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in the group stage competition and will be looking for a strong start in the final round.

Ngangbam Naocha scored a brace while Reisangmei Vashum scored a single for TRAU in this evenly poised match. The single goal of Langsning FC was scored by Kitboklang Pale in the dying minutes.

Though TRAU’s Rabindra gave a close call early in the 2nd minute, the major portion of the game saw the visitors testing defence line up of TRAU. Taking advantage of weaker midfield of the local team, Langsning FC made good use of the flanks looking for cracks but their poor finishes could not scare TRAU’s custodian Chanambam Kumar Singh who was substituted in the second half by Jedidi Haokip.

TRAU however started to return around the half hour mark and it was in the 34th minute that Ngangbam Naocha who found the breakthrough.

Ngangbam Ngaocha made a fine run from the right flank before he sneaked into the rivals’ box and tried his luck. His first shot from the close range went straight to the Langsning custodian, Surjay Kumar Pariyar but the ball luckily got reflected back to Naocha who then coolly directed the ball into the net that time.

Soon after the goal, Langsning staged a strong fight back and dominated the field but their attempts lacked accuracy and energy. Despite their dominance, the first half finished 1-0 in favour of TRAU.

After the restart, TRAU began to command the field and soon enough, Ngaocha struck his second goal in the 49th minute before Reisangmei Vashum totally broke down Langsning FC’s final round hope with his goal in the 62nd minute.

The away team seemed to wither away in the second half trailing behind by three goals and it was Brolington Warlahpih who got the first card (yellow) of the match in the for his rash challenge while trying to stop marauding TRAU’s midfield.

Despite the huge goal lead, Ngangbam Naocha and Reisangmei Vashum combined well to trouble the away side with series of stinging raids.

Unable to stop the raids, Ronney Chel Khongrang-jem was yellow carded for his foul in the 73rd minute before Brolington got his second yellow in the 83rd minute and was sent off the field.

Heavy downpour hindered TRAU attacks in the remaining portion of the match and it was in the 90th minute that Kitboklang Pale grabbed a consolation goal.

Eventually TRAU wrapped up the game 3-1.