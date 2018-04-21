Second Division League

TRAU cannot be taken lightly: Naushad Moosa

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 20 : Group C leaders, Tiddim Road Athletic Union will be hosting Bengaluru FC tomorrow in their sixth match of the ongoing Second Division League 2018 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. While speaking to the media at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium today ahead of tomorrow’s tie, Bengaluru FC coach, Naushad Moosa maintained that Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) has emerged out as a reckoning force lately and cannot be taken lightly .

Bengaluru FC coach further expressed that winning tomorrow’s match is not always on their card nevertheless his team will play cautiously while developing their footballing skills yet further.

“TRAU is a very organised team and we will try to outclass them in tomorrow’s match even though we managed to hold on a draw in the previous home match encounter” said Bengaluru FC manager.

Speaking to media person today, Assistant Manager of TRAU, Th Subashchandra, said that TRAU are in the early stage of the Division League and in order to advance to the final round the team need to outplay Bengaluru FC in tomorrow’s match and earn full points.

He also urged the people of Manipur to witness tomorrow’s match and sought their support to encourage and motivate the State players. He further mentioned that the School going students will be provided free gate pass for tomorrow’s match.

TRAU are leading Group C with 11 points from three wins and two draws while Bengaluru FC are rallying in the third place with 8 points from two wins and two draws.