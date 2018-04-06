Second Division League TRAU crush Mohammedan Sporting Club by 4-1 goals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 5 : Debutant Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) posted a dominating 4-1 home win against Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) today at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in the ongoing Second Division League 2018 organised under the supervision of All India Football Federation on home and away basis.

Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) who were in top form registering two wins in two previous matches went down at the hands of local favourites, TRAU who are enjoying an unbeaten run. TRAU with 7 points from two wins and one draw are inching close to qualify for the final round of the league tournament.

A brace from Kshetrimayum Malemngan-ba Meitei in the first half and another two goals from Nigerian import, Princewell Olariche Emeka enabled TRAU to register the convincing first home win. TRAU started the game on a positive note with its first attempt coming in the second minute of the match. Reisangmnei Vashum was the first to attempt but his shot went wide off the target. The next chance came in the next minute when Princewell tried a close range header following a free kick taken by W Angousana but it was well taken by the MSC’s custodian Subham Sen.

The visitors also came back with some good attempts in the following minutes but TRAU’s goalkeeper Tajuddin was at his best to keep all threats away. The defenders and the midfielders of TRAU also played exceptionally well in the first half giving a hard time to the Kolkata based club.

Princewell and Malem-nganba who were leading the attack combined well to trouble the visitor’s backline. Moirangthem Deepak and captain of the team Konsam Phalguni Singh struck a tandem in the midfield and were instrumental in initiating a couple of incisive attacks. TRAU put more bite in its offensive raids in the middle portion of the game and it was Malemnganba Meitei who found the breakthrough in the 25th minute of the match. Malemnganba Meitei who was lurking around the edge perfectly connected a cross from Reisangmei Vashum from the left midfield and banged in a powerful shot to land the much deserving lead. The remaining part of the first half was also full of action as both teams made some serious attempts but could not bring them to fruition until Malemnganba unleashed a well placed shot over the MSC’s custodian who was lying flat following a goal-mouth melee during the injury time of the first half to hand TRAU a 2-0 lead.

After the change of end, the visitors took control of the game with crisp passing in the midfield and making best use of the flanks and made some fine crosses that left the TRAU’s supporters on tenterhooks for some time. Their efforts started to stretch the defence line of TRAU and it was in the 53rd minute that substitute Dependu Dowary found the net easily with a crisp shot after inching near the penalty box area from the left flank.

The following minutes saw TRAU midfielders unable to contain the visitors as they intensified their raids. Fikru Teferra and Tirthankar came close to finding the target but their shots were too feeble or defenders of TRAU came in their way to block them from going deep.

TRAU however came back into the match with more crisp passing and better understanding between their players.

Taking control of the midfield, TRAU began to dictate the pace of the match and in the 74th minute of the match, Princewell rose to the occasion and found the net with a rasping shot to increase the lead for TRAU.

Princewell added another in additional time (90+4) to complete a brace.

TRAU will face Chennaiyin FC in the next away match at SSN College Ground, Chennai on April 12 at 4 pm.