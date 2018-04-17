Second Division League TRAU hold Bengaluru FC ‘B’ to 2-2 draw

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 16 : Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) were able to hold Bengaluru FC ‘B’ in a 2-2 draw in their fourth outing of the ongoing Second Division league at Bangalore Football Stadium today. TRAU remained atop Group C with 11 points from three wins and two draws while Bengaluru FC are in the third place with 8 points from two wins and two draws. Langsning FC are in the second spot in the league table with 9 points from 6 matches.

Robinson Singh and Parag Shrivas scored one each to give home side the early lead but a goal from Konsam Phalguni aided by own goal in the second half helped finish the game in a 2-2 draw. The game got off to a good start with both sides attacking from the first whistle and sharing three goals in a four-minute span around the ten-minute mark.

Bengaluru FC’s Khumukcham Robinson was able to break the deadlock in the 9th minute but Konsam Phalguni levelled the score in the 11th minute of the match. The home side also replied immediately at the other end and restored their advantage after defender Prashanth Kalinga’s cross in from the left connected striker Parag Satish Shrivas inside the box who headed in from close range leaving Tajuddin with no option. The home side also had few chances to further increase their lead but their midfielders failed to add on as the backline of TRAU stuck firm and well to keep all threat at bay.

The second half saw both teams working hard to put pressure upon one another in the beginning but TRAU were able to control the game with more crisp passing and better understanding. It was Wahengbam Angousana’s shot which went into the net off the home side’s defender Ashis Akhtar who was trying to clear the ball and locked the score at 2-2.

With the score level at 2-2, the home team intensified their raids through Robinson and Altamash, but both were denied deftly by TRAU’s goalie Tajuddin. TRAU also made some stinging attacks but failed to break the stalemate till the final whistle to share equal point.

Group leader TRAU FC will host Bengaluru FC at Khuman Lampak in the next fixture on April 21.