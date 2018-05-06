Second Division League TRAU regain pole position with 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 5 : Tiddim Road Athletic Union continued its winning ways as they defeated Mohammedan SC 3-1 at Barasat Stadium, Kolkata in their fifth away Group C tie of the ongoing Second Division League being organised under the supervision of All India Football Federation. With this win TRAU are atop Group C with 17 points from 8 matches (2 draws and five wins).

TRAU who beat Mohammedan SC 4-1 at home did not find it hard to beat the same at their home ground, Kolkata. Malemnganba Meitei, Princewell Olariche Emeka and Ngangbam Noacha scored for the local side while the lone goal for the home team was struck by Rahul Jaiswal.

Both teams started the game cautiously with series of interceptions on both ends depriving of scoring chances. After an ineffective beginning TRAU began to take command of the game in the latter part of the first half and in one of its frenetic effort, captain Phalguni Singh was yellow carded in the 38th minute. Phalguni will be missing his next match against Chennaiyin FC to be played at Khuman Lampak as it was his second yellow card of this league.

TRAU however stuck to their cause and it was in the 41st minute that Kshetrimayum Malemnganba found the breakthrough and helped TRAU entered into the break with a 1-0 lead.

After the breather, TRAU strengthened their lead to 2-0 through a well crafted goal from Princewell Olariche Emeka in the 49th minute.

The home team humiliated by the double lead tried to return into the game but could not bring much of a chance. They brought in two pairs of fresh legs, Debasis Pradhan and Cho Tshering Lepcha to add teeth to their attacks but were stonewalled by defence line up of TRAU.

On the other hand, dominant TRAU went too close to scoring on multiple occasions but the home side managed to hold for a while until Ngangbam Naocha who came in place of Malemnganba in the 68th minute, beat Subham Roy and handed TRAU the 3-0 lead in the 89th minute of the match.

Mohammedan SC took advantage of inattentive TRAU and it was Rahul Jaiswal who grabbed the consolation goal in the 90th minute to make it 1-3 at the end.

TRAU will host Chennaiyin FC on May 9 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.