Second Division League TRAU register first win

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 26 : Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) posted their first win in the Second Division League 2018 with a slender 1-0 margin against Langsning FC at JLN Stadium, Shillong in a Group C league match today.

The lone goal of the game was scored by T Nelson Kom who came in place of defender Christoppe Jonette just a minute before the half-time. The vital goal was scored by Nelson Kom off a corner kick set by TRAU’s captain, Konsam Phalguni.

Though, Langsning FC enjoyed the home cheer, TRAU did not let the home team dominate the game and shared almost equal possession and attacks.

Defender Khuraijam Sandeep was yellow carded early in the 9th minute for his rash challenge and Angousana Luwang had the same fate in the 79th minute.

TRAU will take on Mohammedan SC on April 5 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in their first home tie at 2.30 pm.