Section of public  defends doctor

JIRIBAM, Dec 3:A day after civil society organizations of Jiribam demanded removal of one doctor posted at Jiribam Hospital over alleged immoral relationship with a woman, today a sit-in-protest against the allegations was held in front of Congress Bhavan complex, Jiribam where people of different communities of Jiribam took part.

The protestors rejected the allegation against the doctor saying that the doctor is the lone doctor who is serving the people of Jiribam with much dedication.

One elderly woman said that it is a conspiracy and the allegations are completely baseless and illogical, pointing out that most of the people (patients) in Jiribam prefer the doctor over other doctors for his dedication and professionalism. The elderly alleged that the reason behind the allegation must be professional jealousy on the part of other doctors.

Today, the doctor rejected all the allegations made against him saying such allegations are attacks against his character and career. He further alleged that he was on a tour of Borobekra Primary Health Centre with CMO when the said squabble did the round at the hospital on November 29.

He further requested the concerned individuals and groups to stop such unfounded allegation and asked them to provide him peace of mind to serve the people of Jiribam.