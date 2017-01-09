Security alerted

Security has been tightened at various places of Manipur to prevent any unwanted incident from happening as the 11th State Legislative Assembly election draws closer.

According to a source, an inter-State check post has been established at Jessami, Ukhrul district in order to check the vehicles entering the State from Nagaland. An inter-district check post has also been set up at Litan, Ukhrul district in order to check vehicles.

It pointed out that Ukhrul district police also launched an anti-liquor drive at Sangshak today.

In Churachandpur district, police picked up individuals who were hoisting flags and banners after the announcement of model code of conduct. They also arrested people selling liquor, it added.

Imphal West police static surveillance team has also started routine check of vehicles in different parts of Imphal, it added.