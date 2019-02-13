IMPHAL, Feb 12 : Heavy security measures have been taken up in Imphal by placing iron barricades on the entire road leading towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister’s Bungalow to prevent any kind of unwanted incident due to the present restive situation in the State.

Barricades have also been placed at all roads leading to Uripok, Sagolband, Khoyathong, Moirangkhom, Keishampat and Palace compound.