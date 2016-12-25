Noney Battalion under the aegis of Loktak Brigade, Red Shield Division organised a security meet on December 23 with the chairmen, secretaries and members of Noney and Khumji village authorities.

The meeting was presided by the Commandant of Noney Battalion and ongoing issues and security related aspects were minutely discussed in order to ensure peaceful environment in the area.

During the meeting, the villagers assured to extend all possible support to the security forces. Village chairmen of the villages also conveyed gratitude to Noney Battalion for initiating welfare steps every now and then.