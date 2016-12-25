"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
December 25, 2016 15:14 pm

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Sangai Digest

Security meet

95 0

Noney Battalion under the aegis of  Loktak Brigade, Red Shield Division organised a  security meet on December 23 with the chairmen, secretaries and members of Noney and Khumji village authorities.
The meeting was presided by the Commandant of Noney Battalion and ongoing issues and security related aspects were minutely discussed in order to ensure peaceful environment in the area.
During the meeting, the villagers assured to extend all possible support to the security forces. Village chairmen of the villages also conveyed gratitude to Noney Battalion for initiating welfare steps every now and then.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
77 queries in 0.262 seconds.