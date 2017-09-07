IMPHAL, Sep 6: State Election Commissioner presided a security meeting towards ensuring smooth and peaceful conduct of 5th general Panchayat elections slated for October 7. The meeting was attended by District Election Officers and SPs.

According to Secretary of State Election Commission M Radharani, the security arrangement for the ensuing Panchayat election was deliberated during the meeting yesterday at Kombirei hall, Imphal West DC Complex.

K Jayenta, DIG has been appointed as the Police Nodal Officer for the upcoming Panchayat election, Radharani said while adding that other necessary preparations have also been put in place for the election.

60 Zilla Parishad Members, 161 Pradhans and 1513 Ward Members will be elected in the ensuing Panchayat polls. Meanwhile, three Pradhans and 391 Ward Members are said to have been elected uncontested.

A total of 178 ZP candidates, 446 Pradhan candidates and 2556 Ward Member candidates are contesting the polls.