Security personnel hurt in accident

IMPHAL, Sep 7: One security escort personnel of Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker, Y Khemchand was injured in a road accident today along the Imphal-Moreh road, under Moreh police station, Tengnpoupal district.

According to a reliable source, the incident occurred today afternoon, some 2 kilometres away from Lokchao, when one of the escort vehicles following the Speaker met with a self accident which resulted in head injury of one of the security escorts.

A team of Tengnoupal district police, led by Tengnoupal SP, S Ibomcha, who accompanied the Speaker’s visit to Kwatha village, gave first aid treatment to the injured personnel.

It may be mentioned that the incident occurred after the Speaker’s visit to Kwatha village for distributing fermented bamboo shoots packing machine and a solar panel in a simple ceremony held at the village community hall.