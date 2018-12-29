Security personnel involved in Gaffar’s death case will not be spared : CM CM dedicates different projects to public of Lilong

Imphal, Dec 28 (DIPR)

Apart from inaugurating a number of projects, Chief Minister N Biren Singh laid the foundation stone for various other projects at Lilong, Thoubal district, today.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for Meitei Pangal Ima market-shed, which is to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 433.90 lakh, apart from inaugurating a Primary Health Centre at Lilong Bazar.

Later at Lilong Haoreibi College ground, he opened a skill development training for ITI, Lilong and inaugurated a 100-bedded hostel each for boys and girls apart from laying the foundation stones for Atoukhong Mini Dam, Lilong, a 100-bedded hostel at Residential School, Lilong and upgradation of the said school as well.

Addressing a huge gathering at Lilong Haoreibi College ground, the Chief Minister declared that the inauguration and foundation stone laying of different projects at Lilong are the beginning of various other developmental works to be executed in other Meitei Pangal dominated areas of the State.

He announced that the State Government would take up various developmental works and welfare schemes worth Rs 112 crore in Lilong AC alone.

Stating that the present State Government never works on the basis of community or religion, the Chief Minister said that all those involved in the alleged custodial death of Md Abdul Gaffar would be booked under the law of the land, whether they belong to Manipur Police Department or the Assam Rifles.

Regarding complaints coming from some sections of the Muslim population regarding alleged deduction of quota in the declaration of results for Manipur Police Constable (Male 2013 batch), the Chief Minister said that Muslim candidates were never discriminated in the said result.

He clarified that the total vacant seats of the said recruitment examination should be counted as 1526 only, not as 2000, because 474 seats were deducted to fill up backlog vacancies of ST candidates.

As such, 4 per cent of 1526 is 61 seats for Meitei Pangal, he explained.

Biren said that the popular ‘Go to Village’ mission of the Government will be focused on education sector from next year and added that a detailed survey is going on to assess the sector.

Speaking on various developmental works and welfare schemes to be implemented in Lilong AC, the Chief Minister said that 2203 houses would be constructed under PMAY apart from issuing health cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) to 465 families.

He also said that Primary Health Centre, Lilong would be upgraded to the status of Sub-Divisional Health Centre soon.

A Sadbhavna Mandap would also be constructed at Lilong for the convenience of people as soon as possible, he announced.

Addressing the gathering, Works Minister Th Biswajit said that the main objective of the present Government is to address the sufferings and woes of the poorest of the poor section of the people. The NDA Government at the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is giving thrust to women empowerment. Retaining hill-valley relationship and bringing a bandh-free Manipur are the greatest achievements of the present State Government, he observed.

In his speech, CAF and PD Minister Karam Shyam said that the BJP-led State Government has a firm commitment to bring equal development to all parts of the State.

He said that there would be no differentiation between Opposition and ruling MLAs in development works. He also urged the people of Lilong AC to take a leading role in bringing development and maintaining unity and integrity in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Th Radheshyam called Lilong as the Mecca of Manipur.

The State Government has decided to kickstart various developmental works and schemes for Meitei Pangal community from Lilong, he said.

Health Minister L Jayantakumar, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar, State Planning Board Deputy Chairman S Rajen, Manipur Infrastructure Development Agency (MIDA) Vice Chairman Oinam Lukhoi, MANIDCO Chairman Dr Radheshyam Yumnam, Wangjing Tentha AC MLA Paonam Brojen, Jiribam AC MLA Ashab Uddin, Thoubal Zilla Parishad Adhyaksha Hasina Begum and Lilong (Thoubal) Municipal Council Chairperson Wahengbam Meenakumari, were also present as dignitaries at the occasion.

The dignitaries also distributed benefits under various welfare schemes to selected people at the function.