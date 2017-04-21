Secy to CM informs

Secretary to Chief Minister, N Ashok Kumar has informed all concerned that the identity cards issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat will stand cancelled with immediate effect.

Ashok Kumar issued an office memorandum to this effect on April 19, conveyed a press release issued by DIPR.

Instructing all the identity card holders to surrender their identity cards at his office, the Secretary further informed that fresh identity cards would be issued to the eligible staff shortly.

