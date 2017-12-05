To seek details of Framework Agreement… Shiv Sena team to leave for New Delhi

IMPHAL, Dec 4: A 25-member team of Shiv Sena Manipur unit would leave Imphal for New Delhi tomorrow to seek details of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

Speaking to media persons at their Babupara office today, Shiv Sena State unit president Moirangthem Tombi said that they would urge the Central leaders to divulge the contents of the Framework Agreement either before Christmas or before the Nagaland State Assembly election.

With the contents of the agreement still kept a closely guarded secret, people of Manipur are quite anxious and apprehensive. They want to know the contents of the agreement, he said.

The delegation would urge the party’s Central leaders and MPs to take up the issue of Framework Agreement during the Parliament session which would commence from December 15.

It is a matter of serious concern that a blame game has been going on between Congress and BJP with regard to the Framework Agreement.

Remarking that neither party is going in the direction desired by the people, Tombi appealed to both Congress and BJP to stop the blame game.

Both BJP and Congress are known to public. In 1972, AICC, MPCC and the United Naga Integration Council signed an agreement which declared that Congress did not oppose Naga integration movement.

Moreover, it was the Congress Government which exchanged Kabow Valley with Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On the other hand, Manipur was literally put on flames when the NDA Government signed a cease fire agreement with NSCN-IM without territorial limits in 2001, Tombi said.

Even as President Ram Nath Kovind stated that a solution to the political dialogue going on between the Government of India and NSCN-IM would be achieved soon, interlocutor RN Ravi maintained that no time frame could be set for hammering out a final settlement, Tombi noted.

Such inconsistent and contradictory statements have been making all the people of the North East particularly Manipur quite edgy.

Yet, Shiv Sena has adopted a firm resolution not to tolerate any threat to the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary, Tombi said.

He also appealed to all political parties and organisations to set aside all differences and work collectively to save Manipur.