Sekmai CHC inaugurated

Imphal, Jan 16 (DIPR)

Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh has said that health sector is the most essential sector in any society and many new diseases have been emerging corresponding to the environmental changes which are posing new challenges. To meet the new challenges, the Health Department need to be fully prepared, he said.

Jayantakumar was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of the Community Health Centre, (CHC) Sekmai.

He said that the health facilities set up by the Government for the people should reach the needy ones. All health staff including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and ASHA workers should maintain professional ethics. They should keep in mind that health service is a service for humanity. Dedication to service is a must for those who are in this field, he added. The Minister also assured to provide required equipment and machines for the newly inaugurated CHC within a short period of time. He also assured to provide a hand pump for water supply facility of the hospital.

Jayantakumar appealed to the people of Sekmai to cooperate with the Government on the new health initiatives. He also urged the people to keep the hospital and its surroundings neat and clean. Speaking at the function as president, Sekmai AC MLA H Dingo said that the newly inaugurated CHC is a dream come true. He said that the CHC now belongs to the people of Sekmai. Maintenance of the CHC is the responsibility of the people of Sekmai. The present facility will benefit the people in and around Sekmai. He also extended his warm regards to the Health Minister for upgrading PHC Sekmai to a CHC. The inaugural function was also attended by Director NHM, Manipur Dr S Manikanta Singh and Additional Director (Health), Dr Shyamsundar Singh as guests of honour. Health Department staff, doctors and staff of CHC Sekmai and others also attended the inaugural function.