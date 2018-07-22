Sekmai FC cruise into final

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 21 : Sekmai FC today defeated KKGP, Kairang by 4-2 goals on penalties in the first semi-final match to book the final berth of the ongoing 13th State Level 11 Men’s Village Open Football Tournament 2018 organised by Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam Khullen at its playground.

Both teams palyed out a goalless draw during the normal time and the winners were decided via tie-break in which Sekmai FC’s M Ibomcha, A Kinesh, U Rohit and A Lenin scored while Md Kurban and Md Fiyasuddin only scored for the Kairang side.