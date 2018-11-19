Sekmai locals threaten indefinite bandh

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 18: Locals of Sekmai led by three local organizations have threaten-ed to impose indefinite bandh along National Highway 2, Imphal-Dimapur road, until and unless Lamsang BJP MLA tender an official apology and terminate his security personnel who were allegedly involved in the assault on Sekmai Protection Committee general secretary yesterday morning.

This was announced by Angom (o) Shanti, president of Advance Women Society Awang Sekmai, after a joint meeting of Sekmai Protection Committee, Awang Sekmai Schedule Caste Development Committee and Advance Women Society Awang Sekmai at Sekmai Community Hall today.

Speaking to media persons, Shanti alleged that the unfortunate incident of assault against Sekmai Protec- tion Committee general secretary Laimayum Dhana by security escort of the Lamsang MLA was due to inflated ego and high-handedness of the MLA.

She claimed that the MLA threatened to construct the community hall within Sekmai area by bringing an approval letter from the Planning Department.

She said that Lamsang MLA S Rajen threatened to evict the locals of Sekmai who are staying in Lei-kinthabi Shantipur village.

Sekmai locals imposed a bandh along the National Highway demanding unconditional apology from the side of the MLA to the people of Sekmai and suspension of the security escorts involved in the assault.

She continued that yesterday night, members of the organizations went to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister for bringing an amicable solution to the issue but the concerned MLA failed to even turn up for a talk. During the meeting, the Chief Minister had appealed to the people of Sekmai to suspend the bandh assuring that he will try his best to solve the issue apart from volunteering to take responsibility for the treatment of the victim, Dhana.

The bandh imposed by the locals of Sekmai along National Highway number 2 was relaxed from 11 pm yesterday after MLA Satyabrata of Yaiskul AC, Deputy Speaker Robindro and Sekmai MLA Dingo came and assured the people that MLA Rajen will tender an apology today through media.

Despite the assurance given by the MLAs, not a single positive action has been taken up by the authorities concerned nor has the Lamsang MLA apologised to the people of Sekmai, she added.

She conveyed that they will wait for positive response from the Government in connection with their demands till midnight today. However, if no positive development is seen, an indefinite bandh along National Highway 2 will be imposed from 6 am tomorrow morning, she threatened.