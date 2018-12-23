Sekta FC crowned champions of 5th Emoinu Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : Sekta FC managed a 2-1 win over YDCL-A, Pungdongbam to claim the title of the 5th Emoinu Trophy organised jointly by Youth Paradise Club, Gwaltabi; Youth Progressive Front Yaingangpokpi; Youth Development Club, Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi Youth Club.

Sekta FC started the game on a winning note with N Johnson opening up the goal account early in the 3rd minute but O Premeshor of YDCL-A found his way to level the score 9 minutes latter and gave his team some fresh hopes.

Sekta FC however regained the lead when S Bishorjit slot home the ball in the 30th minute which proved worthy to be the winner as the Pungdongbam side failed to level the score till the end of the match.

Sekta FC walked away with the title trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40,000 while the runners up YDCL-A got the prize money of Rs 30,000.

M Manisana of SYC, Sanasabi emerged top scorer of the tournament with 7 goals in his name while O Robindro of YDC-A, Thamnapokpi and H Telheiba of YDCL-A, Pundgongbam were adjudged best goalkeeper and best player of the tournament respectively.