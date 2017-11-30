Selected Assistant Professors urge

IMPHAL, Nov 29: Lauding the State Government for declaring the results for recruitment of Assistant Professors in various colleges of Manipur, Selected Assistant Professors’ Group, 2017 has urged the Government to issue their appointment orders and offer forms at the earliest.

Addressing a press meet held today at Manipur Press Club, convener of the group, Y Lalit said that a notification for recruitment of 280 Assistant Professors came out in 2014 but its recruitment process was kept pending owing to a case filed in High Court of Manipur in connection with the reservation policy/process of the recruitment.

He said that the State Government had failed to conduct the recruitment process after the Court passed a judgement in 2016 asking the Government to declare the results and fulfill every related tasks such as issuance of appointment order within a month from the date of passing the judgment.

However, the new Government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren in consultation with Education Minister Th Radhesyam and Commissioner, Higher and Technical Education H Dileep conducted further interviews, fulfilled the recruitment process and declared the much-awaited results, he said.

He added that many selected candidates in the recruitment belong to poor families.