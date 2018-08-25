Selection trial for Men’s Senior Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 24 : Manipur Cricket Association (MCA) will be conducting a trial selection of team which will represent Manipur in the upcoming Men’s Senior Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018, at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam on August 27 from 8 am onwards.

A press statement of the association informed all affiliated associations or clubs to send their MCA-registered local players for the trial.

The association also informed all the clubs/associations to prepare the U-16, U-19, U-23 and senior players for any future trials of the respective categories.

Meanwhile, MCA has also informed that the association is conducting the age verification programme (X-Ray Protocol) in connection with the preparation of U-16 Boys team which will represent Manipur in the BCCI tournaments Season 2018-2019 on September 2 under the supervision of Dr Abhijit Salvi, BCCI Official.

Those players who have not undergone the said programme earlier should contact MCA during office hours till August 31, a statement continued.