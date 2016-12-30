IMPHAL, Dec 29:Boys Sports Company, Assam Regimental Centre, Shillong will conduct selection trials at Mohan Stadium Shillong, for the induction of outstanding sports boys in wushu, boxing, hockey and weightlifting for the initial batch from Feb 8, 2017 to Feb 11, 2017 from 6.30 am. During the selection trials, the candidate will be tested in physical and technical skills in their respective discipline by Sports Medicine Centre, Pune.

The candidate must be in the age group between 11 yrs and 14 yrs. Minimum height should be 153 cm for 12 yrs, 155 cm for 13 yrs and 160 cm for 14 yrs. Academic qualification is minimum Class VI passed.

Any further quarries may be made on phone number 09436311576, according to a statement issued by the PRO, Defence, Imphal.