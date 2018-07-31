Self-made or Kardashian-Jenner made?

Lyna H Misao (JNU, New Delhi)

Contd from previous issue

While we undeniably, acknowledged a great evolvement and upgrade on the part of Forbes to have tallied female dominated industry. Kylie on theother hand, deserves a standing ovation on her triumph to be included as one of the youngest billionaires alongside keeping her business running and unceasingly meeting the consumer needs by updating her products according to the trend which is the core in the network of entrepreneurship.However, applauding her achievement has cons in two aspects. On the part of Forbes, appreciating entrepreneur like Kylie and the approval of her cosmetic-lines as self-made sends out the message that is discouragingfor the younger generation as itindirectly portrays thatone can be billionaire in a blink of an eye without any struggle which in reality is only for the privileged few and never the case in the actual world. Secondly,lifting up such woman contributes to the idea and validates that one now needs beauty to be successful and prosperous or beauty and success go hand in hand.

Gone are the days where role models were indeed inspiring women who made history like Helen Keller who overcame the adversity of being blind, mute and deaf to become one of the 20th century’s leading humanitarians, as well as co-founder of the American Civil Liberty Union (ACLU). Keller tackled social and political issues, including women’s suffrage, pacifism and birth control. She strongly advocated for the welfare of blind people. She co-founded Helen Keller International to combat the causes and consequences of blindness and malnutrition. Keller became a member of the Socialist Party, wrote several articles about socialism. Valentina Tereshkova who was the first woman to flown in space, orbited Earth 48 times and also the only women ever to have been on a solo space mission. Mother Teresa the winner of the Noble Peace Prize for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress. Tammy Duckworth an Iraq War veteran served as a U.S Army helicopter pilot and suffered severe wounds, losing both of her legs and damaging her right arm. However, Duckworth became the first Asian American woman elected to Congress in Illinois, the first disabled woman to be elected to Congress, the first female double amputee in the Senate, the first Senator to give birth while in office. A billionaire media giant, talk show host, philanthropist Oprah Winfrey who was sexually abused by a number of male relatives became the richest African American of the 20th century and the world’s only black billionaire for three years running, the most influential woman of her generation. Last but not the least, the legend of our land, fearless Mary Kom, an Indian Olympic boxer who went on to pursue her dream of taking up sports as a career that was considered masculine by our social standard became five-time World Amateur boxing champion, and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships.

We have been in a battle occupied with social networks that promotes the unattainable beauty standards. From the hourglass body shape to fake lashes, perfect eyebrows, to thicker lips, most women of our time has lost their unique beauty in trying to keep with the normative standard of the popular culture.Just as post-Marxist argued that advanced industrialized society created false needs, which integrated individuals into the existing system of production and consumption via mass media, advertising, industrial management, and contemporary modes of thought for instance, the most popular one of our time ‘Instagram’ is filled with fashion bloggers, fitness trainers, models and celebrities that are being shown to young people in a time of their lives that they are particularly susceptible to peer-pressure and looking good. Such exposure often leads to low self-esteem including the inability to be confident in one’s own skin where everyone is transforming drastically including any area in life that requires confidence. The saddest thing of all is that these negative feelings are being brought about just so some company somewhere can sell more products while we constantly battle to live up to this culture.

Today, there are many victims that are manacled by the capitalized ideal beauty that has turned to various mental illnesses such as eating disorders, depression and anxiety, preoccupied by rigorously working out to achieve the normative body types rather than focusing on many other productive aspects. Renee Engeln, a professor in Northwestern University in her research has found that 70 Percent of young women said they believe they will be treated better by others if they looked more like the beauty ideal they see in social media.It’s a sick culture we live in,that puts us into turmoil, depleting our precious time on idolizing what we do not possess, prompting us every day of what we lack, adding our flaws by creating false needs that we supposedly as women should be or have alongside a society,that is designed to see womenas inferior. In the midst of consistently fighting for our rights, recognition, our voices to matter, to hold a position as a decision maker, false physical beauty is the last thing we need to define our worth and abilities. Finally yet importantly, Forbes could have beenappreciated had it set a better example rather than someone who is the perfect example of a ‘valley girl’, had it chosen the right self-made youngest entrepreneur that empowers people in a right way regardless of gender, had it not used ‘Self-made’at all to define Kylie Jenner, justice would have been served.