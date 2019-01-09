Seminar delves on border trade, bilateral ties

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 8: A seminar on ‘Manipur–– A Gateway of South East Asia’ was held at Classic Hotel here today with 12 delegates of Myanmar’s National League for Democracy including four Chief Ministers of the neighbouring country.

Giving the key-note address of the seminar, Textiles, Commerce and Industries Director C Arthur Worchuiyo gave a powerpoint presentation and said that the Indo-Myanmar Border Trade Agreement was signed on January 21, 2014.

But the border trade going on between the two countries has been facing many issues and challenges. There is a growing need to study trade infrastructure, security environment, banking infrastructure and credit facilities, Worchuiyo said.

Nonetheless, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh on January 4 with the main objective of facilitating trade link between India and the South East Asian countries under the Government of India’s Act East Policy, he said.

Worchuiyo said that the Moreh ICP would have integrated facilities for immigration, police, land customs station, customs (preventive) section), forest, narcotics and drugs, control office, postal, banking and telecom services, animal and plant quarantine, food testing laboratory etc.

The Ministry of External Affairs has agreed to set up two border haats at Behiang of Churachandpur district and New Somtal of Tengnoupal district. The State Government has been proposing two other border haats at Tusom and Kongkan Thana of Ukhrul district, Worchuiyo said.

He then exuded confidence that restoration of democracy in Myanmar would herald a new chapter of trade and economic relations between the two countries and expressed keen desire for the Government of Myanmar to look into such matters like introduction of transit permit/transit duty system, reduction of visa fees for Indian citizens travelling to Myanmar and establishment of a visa centre at Kalemiyo.

NLD Vice-Chairman and Mandalay Chief Minister Dr Zaw Myint Maung who led the Myanmar delegates gave a brief account of the existing socio-political conditions of Myanmar and NLD’s achievements.

Pointing out that Myanmar is located between two powerful countries namely India and China, Dr Zaw said that Myanmar is prepared to promote the trade and commercial ties shared between India and Myanmar since historical period.

He then expressed keen desire to sign an MoU regarding export of Myanmar agriculture produces to India and import of fertilisers from India.

Saying that the silk yarn of Manipur is very popular in his State, Chin State Chief Minister Salai Lian Luai expressed intention to import silk yarn from Manipur.

He also expressed keen desire for India to provide technical support and invest in Myanmar in the fields of eco-tourism, hydel power, nickel and chromium mining.

Chief Ministers of Rakhine and Mon States too spoke at the seminar.

Manipur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, All Manipur Entrepreneurs Association and the Business Excellence Group, Imphal expressed keen desire for the Government of Myanmar to look into such matters as introduction of transit permit system, online visa facility and opening of a visa centre at Kalemiyo and permission for entry of Indian vehicles to Myanmar.

In his concluding remarks, Commerce and Industries Minister Th Biswajit said that he would take up the initiative of setting up a joint trading committee between India and Myanmar on consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs.

He said that the proposals for importing agricultural produces from Myanmar and exporting fertilisers from India would be discussed with Chief Minister N Biren and relevant Ministries of the Central Government.

Assuring that the Government of Manipur would work to increase the export of power to Tamu from the present 3 MW, Biswajit said that officials would be sent to Myanmar to see if thermal power plants can be set up there.