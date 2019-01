IMPHAL, Jan 28 : Rifleman Wahengbam Kulla Meitei of Kumbi and from the Assam Rifles did the State proud by winning a Sena medal (Gallantry) on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day. Kulla Meitei is one among three Assam Rifles personnel named for the said award and is among 103 personnel named for the said gallantry award. The Sena medal carries a cash component of Rs 7 lakh from the Centre.