Senapati declared first Open Defecation Free dist in State

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Mar 27 : Senapati district was today officially declared the first Open Defecation Free district in the State during an impressive declaration ceremony held at Mini Stadium, Senapati DHQs.

The declaration ceremony was graced by Losii Dikho, Minister, PHED, Printing and Stationery as chief guest while Nidhi Kesarwani, IAS, Secretary (PHED), Science and Technology, Government of Manipur and Athem Muivah, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Senapati attended as guest of honour and functional president respectively.

A beaming PHED Minister declared Senapati district as the first Open Defecation Free district in the State in front of a large number of people, dignitaries and officials responsible for taking up projects under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) SBM (G).

The Minister also inaugurated Senapati Sanitary Toilet Complex constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) SBM (G) constructed by Senapati PHE division.

“I am immensely pleased to declare Senapati district as the first Open Defecation Free district in the State”, said the PHED Minister adding that with this, Senapati can be a role model for all other districts.

He said that Swachh Bharat Mission is a special project and it is implemented under PHED while adding that it has been targeted to make Senapati district as the first district to achieve Open Defecation Free status which was accomplished today.

The Minister said that it is the proudest moment for the people of Senapati district and the State as a whole while adding that “I feel blessed to be the Minister of PHED which spearheaded the Swachh Bharat Mission and now this mission has been achieved by the department in Senapati.”

“Senapati district once had the highest number of bandhs and blockades in the State but today it [Senapati district] has become very progressive and constructive changes are witnessed with the collective efforts of the people and the Government”, asserted the PHED Minister.

Dikho further said that Senapati can contribute much more for the State.

Nidhi Kesharwani, IAS, Secretary, (PHED), Science and Technology said that recalled the Prime Minister of India award to the district for excellent implementation of MGNREGS in 2010 and become the first district in the State to achieve such a feat at the National level. The lady IAS officer also said that achieving Open Defecation Free status is the first step towards cleanliness, towards a better life and giving a better environment to the future generation and

She also appealed the people of Senapati to dispose garbage hygienically so as to avoid harm to health and the society.

Athem Muivah IAS, Deputy Commissioner Senapati said that it is an auspicious day for the people of the district.

The Minister also handed over Open Defecation Free certificate to six villages in Senapati district namely Khaikho, Keizi, Tadubi, Mao Maram, Taphou Ngahang and Mao Taphou village as part of the declaration ceremony.