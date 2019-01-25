Senapati district bags award

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 24: Senapati district has bagged award for successfully implementing Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Senapati district Somorjit Salam received the award from Union Minister Women and Child Development Menaka Gandhi during the National Girl Child Day held at Pravasi Bharti Kendra, New Delhi today.

25 districts were selected for the award. Senapati district was selected for the award in Effective Community Engagement category.