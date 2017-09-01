Senapati FC, Hill United, Barak United, Khoyuchi victorious

Imphal, Aug 31: Senapati FC defeated Mt. Zion FC 3-1 in the 13th league match of the Senapati District Super League at the Sani Dahdi Memorial Complex today.

J Kouya, Awangbou and Kamkou Charang of Senapati FC scored the three goals at 22nd, 27th and 53rd mins of the match while Langinthang of Mt. Zion scored the single for the team at 28th min.

In the 14th league match, Hill United FC beat Pongoh FC 2-0. Emamule of Hill united scored the first goal at 46th min while the second came from own-goal by Lt Saluni of Pongoh at 76th min of the match.

Barak United FC beat T Khulen FC 3-2 in the 15th league match.

L Jameson, PJ Ebhepou and L Lucas of Barak United scored the three goals at 23rd, 58th and 61st mins while Ngamshei of T Khulen scored the two gaols at 5th and 75th mins of the match.

Khoyuchi FC defeated Karong FC 2-0 in the last league match of the day.

Oyu and Silowai scored the two goals for Khuyochi at 31st and 80th mins of the match.