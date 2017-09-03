Senapati Super League HUFC, SFC, KFC script easy wins

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Hill United FC, Senapati FC and Karong FC earned full points each as they beat their respective opponents in today’s matches of the ongoing Senapati district Super Division football league held under the aegis of Senapati DSA at SD Memorial complex, Khabung Karong.

In the first match, Hill United FC thrashed Khyouchi FC 4-0. K Namluba Rangnamei (28′) and Emmanuel T (61′, 72′ and 75′) scored for HUFC.

The second match saw Senapati FC drubbing T Khullen FC 7-1. Koveo Jaram (10′ and 25′), Henry Chawang (18′), Awangbow (35′, 68′ and 78′) and Shilavei (73′) were the scorers for Senapati FC while Ngamsui scored one for T Khullen FC. In the third match, Karong FC crushed Pongo FC 3-0. Pearson (17′), Mark (26′) and Khuveilou (31′) scored for Karong FC.

The last match of the day saw Barak United FC and Mt Zion FC playing out a 1-1 draw.

It was Letminthang of Mt Zion FC who scored first. However, Barak United FC denied full points and equalised in the 67th minute through Avepoadu.