Senapati Super League: Karong FC, T Khullen FC win on opening day

Imphal, Aug 24: The Senapati Super Division League began at the Sani Dahdi Memorial Complex in Senapati today. Organised by the Senapati District Sports Association, the tournament is featuring eight teams.

The opening match of the tournament between Senapati FC and Hill United FC ended in a goalless draw. In the second match, Karong FC defeated Barak United by 3-2. The third match between Mount Zion and Pongo FC also ended in a 2-2 draw. In the last match of the day, T Khullen FC defeated Khoyaching FC by 2-1.