Senior Men, Women Manipur Hockey League Big victories for Hockey Union, SYUC

IMPHAL, Feb 2: Hockey Union (HU), Lairikyengbam Leikai and SYUC, Uchekon Khunou had an easy day as they beat their respective opponents today in the ongoing Senior Men and Women Manipur Hockey League 2017 at Khuman Lampak hockey stadium.

In the first match, Hockey Union routed KHSC, Khongman 7-3.

Right from the start, HU dominated possession and M Sanjoymani handed an early lead to the team in the 4th minute and Kh Rinel extended the lead for HU in the 16th minute. Thoungambi pulled one back for KHSC in the 17th minute and the first half ended with HU taking a 2-1 lead.

HU carried on the momentum in the second half and M Sanjoymani netted another goal for the team in the 37th minute while H Amarjit slotted home another goal for HU in the 38th minute to make it 4-1. A minute later, Bhakar hammered in one goal for KHSC to reduce the margin.

A Suresh scored another one for HU while Sanjoymani completed his treble by hitting another goal in the 48th minute. H Amarjit sealed the deal for HU as he was at it again in the 56th minute. Meanwhile, John slotted home another goal for KHSC in the 59th minute only to reduce the margin as the match ended 7-3 in favour of HU.

The second encounter of the day saw SYUC, Uchekon Khunou registering a hard fought 5-3 win against MEIRAA, Bashikhong. L Mantosh and K Deveshore grabbed a brace each while Robert M added one goal in SYUC’s win. At the same time, N Diken, Th Ingalemba and S Jungson took turn to score a goal each for MEIRAA, Bashikhong.