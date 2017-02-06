Senior Men, Women Manipur Hockey League Hockey Union, Ideal Club emerge winners

IMPHAL, Feb 5: Hockey Union (HU), Lairikyengbam Leikai and Ideal Club, Tera Keithel clinched respectively the Senior Men and Women Manipur Hockey League 2017 held under the aegis of Manipur Hockey.

Hockey Union, Lairikyengbam top the table of the Men’s category after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw with SEYO, Singjamei Wangma today while Ideal Club, Tera Keithel garnered 10 points to top the women’s table after notching a massive 16-0 win over YCCIC, Kontha Ahallup today.

Ideal Club and MEIRAA shared 10 points each. However, Ideal Club were crowned the champions on goal difference.

In today’s the last women’s league match, Ideal Club, Tera Keithel thrashed YCCIC, Kontha Ahallup 16-0.

M Nirmala scored the bulk of the goals for Ideal Club (nine goals) while M Pushpa grabbed a brace for her team. Ch Bebica, S Richika, Ng Homeshwari, W Tanuja and W Mary contributed one goal each to win the match and importantly to emerge the winners of the tournament.

In the men’s last league match, Hockey Union, Lairikyengbam and SEYO, Singjamei Wangma played out a thrilling 2-2 draw. Even as the two teams shared the spoils, HU—with 16 points and three points ahead of SEYO— were crowned the champions.

H Amarjit and A Boynao scored a goal each for HU while Ksh Hemlet and I Rohit netted for SEYO.

The closing cum prize distribution ceremony was attended by Ksh Thoiba Singh, president, Manipur Hockey; S Savita Devi, VP, Manipur Hockey; N Tiken Singh, Station Manager, Air India and M Kullajit Meitei, Manager, FCI as the dignitaries.