Senior Residents/ Demonstrators/ Tutors denounce unfair result

IMPHAL, Aug 6: Senior Residents/ Demonstrators/ Tutors of JNIMS strongly condemned the biased result following an interview conducted for the post of 17 Assistant Professors in JN Institute of Dental Sciences, Porompat in which 17 fresh candidates have been appointed and not a single candidate from amongst the 6 (Six) eligible in service incumbents has been included, said a statement.

As a mark of protest, they have also decided to avail 1 day casual leave on August 6, 2018 (Monday) while cautioning that they will intensify the agitation if the JNIMS authority fails to address these issues.

In the statement, it is said that they opposed the process which is going on for appointment of 25 assistant professors in various departments of JNIMS saying that there are 35 eligible candidates presently posted at JNIMS who are in line of promotion for Assistant Professors.

In the statement, they alleged that result has set a very poor precedent for the state run medical and dental college which has led to dissatisfaction and a sense of fear and uncertainty among the senior residents.