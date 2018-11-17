Senior State Basketball WUYC to meet CYLC in summit clash

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 16 : WUYC, Wangkhei Angom Leikai will lock horns with CYLC, Chingamathak on November 18 for the title of the Senior State Basketball Championship being organised by Manipur Basketball Association at Brahmapur Nahabam Basketball Court.

In a semi-final match staged today, WUYC, Angom Leikai which were found trailing behind Model Club Chingamakha in the first three quarters (13-19, 25-29, 40-43) fought valiantly in the last quarter to book the final berth with a 59-52 win today.

Suraj led the scoring with a total of 19 points in his name while Viking (14 pts), Shankar (12 pts) and Marken Dev (12 pts) managed double digit scores to give WUYC a hard fought win. Winnie also contributed 2 points in WUYC’s tally.

S Bishal (16 pts) and I Surchand (13 pts) tried hard to lift Model Club but their scores were not enough for them to seal the final spot. I Daniel (3 pts), Ch Victor (9 pts), H Radheshyam (8 pts) and H Bobo (3 pts) also scored for Model Club before they crashed out.

The another semi-final clash was a very one sided match as CYLC produced dominant display throughout the game and saw off ESU, Wangkhei Palace Compound by 98-73 margin for a place in the final.

W Romen (19 pts), S Bishwanath (24 pts), Y Amardeep (21 pts), N Jackson (18 pts) and A Borish (14 pts) made a concerted effort to help CYLC cruise to a dominating 98-73 points victory. L Rambo also contributed 2 pts in this match to CYLC’s tally.

On the other hand, Rohit (29′) and Rajiv (22′) were the leading scorers while Boy, Casper and Mayarngam had 2, 16 and 4 points each under their names today.