Sensitization prog held

Bishnupur: A sensitization programme on Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), JJ Act 2015 and POCSO Act 2012 was held at Zilla Parishad building, Mini Secretariate Campus, Bishnupur.
Organised by Child Welfare Bishnupur, the programme was attended by ADM Bishnupur, N Gojen Singh, SDO Bishnupur Lalithambigai K as dignitaries among others.

