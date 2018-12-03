IMPHAL, Dec 2: An individual from West Bengal who was arrested with 726 kgs of ganja/marijuana, was sentenced to 5 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 by Special Court, NDPS, Imphal today.

According to a source from Narcotics Control Bureau, Imphal, the individual identified as Matiar alias Motiya Rahman of Burdwan district, West Bengal, was arrested by a team of NCB Imphal from aboard a Silchar bound truck (WB-41C/6773) from Imphal along with 726 kgs of ganja on November 26, 2013.

The Court also ordered the individual to undergo rigorous imprisonment for additional six months if he is unable to pay the fine, apart from confiscating the truck as well.