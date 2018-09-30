Sep 20 midnight crackdown in MU Oppn parties demand judicial enquiry

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 29 : A peoples’ political conference held today strongly con-demned the September 20 midnight raid at Manipur University hostels by security forces and called for a judicial inquiry into the matter at the earliest.

The peoples’ political conference was held under the theme ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ at Mani-pur Film Development Society today, under the aegis of the Committee of Political Parties Manipur, a joint body of all Opposition political parties of the State.

Eminent political leaders and experts discussed about the major issues faced by the State like the ongoing Manipur University issue, the Framework Agreement issue, the Border Pillar controversy, the Citizenship Amendment Bill etc and passed several resolutions.

The conference condemned the midnight raid at Manipur University hostels in the strongest terms, demanded proper functioning of the university at the earliest and a judicial inquiry into the raid by armed security forces.

The participants also condemned the FA signed between the Central Government and the NSCN (IM) and made it clear that any arrangement that impinges upon the collective interest of Manipur will not be tolerated.

The meeting also condemned the price hike of essential commodities and petroleum products, demanded strenngthening of democracy, secularism and socialism and proposed immediate demarcation of the Indo-Myanmar boundary.

Speaking at the event, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and ex Chief Minister Okram Ibobi asked under what provisions of the University Act are teachers and students of the university being arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Before the State Government embarrasses them- selves even more in front of the people, they should release the arrested people unconditionally, he added.

Ibobi said that the Government cannot rule by putting a gun to the people’s head and added that if the people get fed up, they will rise up in revolt and the authority will have no option left but to run.

He also urged the Government to cordon and search Manipur University during daytime if the Government thinks there are anti-social elements inside the university.

Let the people know properly and precisely as to what grave things have the arrested teachers and students done against the State for which they are being jailed, Ibobi demanded.

Asking how long can the BJP led NDA Government in the Centre and the States keep fooling and using its powers over the people, Ibobi added that BJP has tarnished the image of democracy and has also failed to adhere to the Constitution.

BJP is imposing dictatorial rule over the people, he alleged.

Social scientist Dr Dhanabir Laishram appealed to all the politicians to rule by challenging the Central leaders not by begging at their feet as that will only lead to suffering of the common people.

Questioning what the State Government, which cannot even face AP Pandey, can do against the orders or actions of the Central Government, Dhanabir claimed that all the major issues like the Border Pillar issue, the FA and the university crisis are all part of the NDA Government’s plan.

He urged the Government not to act with the sole purpose of getting votes but people’s welfare should be kept at the centre of every Government’s plan, policy and action.

He also appealed to the people to reject the FA and also urged all the political parties to provide a bridge for the agitators to meet the President of the country and bring a positive end to the university issue as well.

Manipur University AVRC former Director Arambam Loken alleged that RSS/BJP is attempting to destroy secularism in the North East region by sending in their cadres and added that RSS/ BJP is trying to rewrite the history of the country by making one language, one nation, one country a reality.

He alleged that the midnight raid at Manipur University by armed security personnel and the arrest of numerous students and teachers are acts of State terrorism.

He further alleged that the team of BJP State unit which went to Delhi, were told by MHRD’s Prakash Javadekar that AP Pandey will not be removed from the post of VC but the team has failed to inform the people about the development till date.

On the other hand, CPI MP D Raja accused the NDA Central Government of being an RSS controlled dictatorial Government and an anti-Constitutional Government which is looting the people of their hard earned money under the RSS agenda.

Stressing on the need for the people to unite to save and protect democracy and the constitution, D Raja appealed to all to work together to overthrow the BJP Government.

Speaking at the event, senior politician O Joy claimed that the country is being ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National president Amit Shah and some others under the dictates of the RSS.

The BJP is ruling on the basis of religion and is resorting to various anti-Muslim tactics as well by challenging the very fabric of democracy and constitution.

He said that the BJP has become so rotten that it needs to be uprooted immediately and added that the failure to solve the MU crisis is a sign that the administration has totally failed.

He also demanded immediate and unconditional release of the arrested students and teachers of the university.

Pointing out that the FA is not even a bit transparent, O Joy added that the recommendation of Interlocutor RN Ravi is not acceptable in any way.