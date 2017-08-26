Seperate ICU room at JNIMS

IMPHAL, Aug 25: A separate room and ICU have been arranged at JNIMS for patients infected with mosquito borne diseases.

This was stated by Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar by the sideline of a press meet held at his office located at Old Secretariat today.

Responding to a query, L Jayantakumar said that requisite machines to test mosquito borne diseases have been put in place at JNIMS.

An old and dilapidated ventilator has been replaced with a new one at the hospital. There is also plan to install one ventilator each at all district hospitals, the Minister said.

Cases of dengue, Japanese Encephalitis and scrub typhus have been reported in the State this year. The Minister said that the exact cases of the diseases cannot be ascertained yet.

He further said that mass awareness on such diseases is most important.