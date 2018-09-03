Sept 4 deadline served to take action against Pandey for violating MoA MU bodies threaten to resume stir

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 2: MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have threatened to resume their suspended agitation if befitting action is not initiated against Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey for violating the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on August 16.

Soon after receiving Prof Pandey’s intimation that he has returned to duty, Chief Minister N Biren talked with Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar yesterday itself over telephone. The same matter was also discussed between Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu and the MHRD Joint Secretary.

Sources informed that MHRD may do something on Tuesday as today and tomorrow are holidays at Delhi.

On the other hand, a joint meeting of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA was held today. MUTA executive committee too held a separate meeting regarding the return of Prof Pandey from leave.

MUTA spokesman Prof Debananda Ningthoujam told The Sangai Express that the MU bodies suspended their agitation as per the MoA signed on August 16 and MU has already started declaration of results of different examinations signalling restoration of normalcy in the university.

In total contradiction to the MoA which says that Prof Pandey must be on leave during the period of enquiry, he sent an intimation through email to Registrar in-charge Prof Sh Dorendrajit saying that he has returned to duty.

The particular email has once again landed MU in a restive situation, Prof Debananda said.

He said that they have written to the Visitor (President of India), Chief Rector (Governor), the Chief Minister and the Union HRD Minister to take up befitting action against Prof Pandey for violating the MoA.

In case, no visible action is initiated against Prof Pandey by September 4, the suspended agitation will be resumed, and MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have already adopted a resolution to this effect, he informed.

Saying that the university will extend full cooperation to VC in-charge Prof W Vishwanath and Registrar in-charge Prof Dorendrajit, the MUTA spokesman asserted that all the orders issued by Prof Pandey after his return from leave do not have any validity.

He also condemned in the strongest the order issued by Prof Pandey which says that both MUTA and MUSA have been banned.

He maintained that there are associations/unions of teachers, staff and students at Delhi University as well as JNU.

Saying that MUSA is there since 1972, MUSA president S Jibankumar said that they will face Prof Pandey and his undemocratic activities collectively. It is said that the independent enquiry committee comprising of acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya T Nandakumar and retired VC of Tezpur University Prof MK Choudhary has been preparing to begin enquiry against Prof Pandey from September 6.